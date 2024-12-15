Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 206,730 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
