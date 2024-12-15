Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.54. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 206,730 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,049,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 638,378 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 536,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 302,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,850 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $573,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

