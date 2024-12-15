Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 43,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 30,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

