Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,726 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,994,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASML opened at $718.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $709.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.45. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $282.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

