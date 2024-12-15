Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,315,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after buying an additional 663,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after buying an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,921. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

