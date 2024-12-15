Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $1.35 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 239.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $111.13 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

