Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 112.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on COO. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

COO stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

