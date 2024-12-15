Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

Solventum stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

