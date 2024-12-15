WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDUGet Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.24. 98,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 220,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 653,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 339,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242,952 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 984.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 632.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 104,259 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

