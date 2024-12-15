World Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,020.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after buying an additional 734,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,903,000 after purchasing an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Price Performance
MCK stock opened at $576.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
