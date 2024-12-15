World Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,699,000 after acquiring an additional 329,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after purchasing an additional 649,192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.19 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

