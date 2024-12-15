World Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

World Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 130,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $82.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $953.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.