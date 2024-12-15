World Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,660.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 431,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in DocuSign by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $94.48 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,184 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,829 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

