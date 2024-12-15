XTX Topco Ltd Has $492,000 Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,084 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Coherus BioSciences worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 930,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 720,672 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 177.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 159.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.86. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

