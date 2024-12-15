XTX Topco Ltd Invests $475,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $28.47 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.