XTX Topco Ltd Invests $484,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 106,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $4.18 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

