Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 1947205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Zambeef Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.02. The firm has a market cap of £9.92 million, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of -0.48.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

