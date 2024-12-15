Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading 5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). Approximately 59,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 124,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.55.

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

