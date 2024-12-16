16,398 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,700,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $890,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 226.0% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 1,074,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 112.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 453,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 240,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.47 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.