224,036 Shares in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 224,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U-Haul Holding will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

