240,351 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,831,000 after buying an additional 4,351,960 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,472,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,653,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 369,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,284,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 393,100 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

