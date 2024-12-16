25,895 Shares in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 79.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 272,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 480,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $514.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $77,769.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,922.22. The trade was a 24.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $118,226.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,199.50. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,733 shares of company stock valued at $948,310. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.