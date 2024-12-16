4,867 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after purchasing an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,180,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

