5,112 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 787,926 shares of company stock valued at $101,440,343. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $130.95 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

