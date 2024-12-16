7,587 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 813,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $60.48 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

