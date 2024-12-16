A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $338,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,734.06. The trade was a 21.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,146,048.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,996. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

