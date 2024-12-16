ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,472.0 days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

