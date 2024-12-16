Acala Token Market Cap Tops $125.09 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $125.09 million and approximately $121.18 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00005823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,934.32 or 0.99984918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00007090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000704 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,149,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,138,749,994 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,149,999,994 with 1,138,749,994 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11894999 USD and is up 13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $132,035,488.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

