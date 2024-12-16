Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Acquires C$18,021.99 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Janine Marie Mcardle bought 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,021.99.
Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE AAV opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.67. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
