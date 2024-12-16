Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Acquires C$18,021.99 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Janine Marie Mcardle bought 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,021.99.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE AAV opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.67. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of C$144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

