Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.58 on Monday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

