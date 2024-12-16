Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Adyen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $15.58 on Monday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.
Adyen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.