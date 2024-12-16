Aion One Day Volume Reaches $111.45 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $915,274.61 and $111.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00100185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00020164 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00008851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,969.00 or 0.49994231 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

