AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.02. 4,209,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 25,286,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

