American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $5,463,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in American Airlines Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 307,359 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 266,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,035.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,028 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.9 %
AAL opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
