American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 18,820.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. 27,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.51. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.63%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

