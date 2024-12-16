Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.