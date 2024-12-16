Analyzing ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tesla and ECD Automotive Design, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 9 15 15 1 2.20 ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tesla presently has a consensus target price of $257.36, suggesting a potential downside of 41.00%. ECD Automotive Design has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 791.09%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Tesla.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

66.2% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tesla has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 13.07% 10.24% 6.08% ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesla and ECD Automotive Design”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $96.77 billion 14.47 $15.00 billion $3.65 119.52 ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.31 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Summary

Tesla beats ECD Automotive Design on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

