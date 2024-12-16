Analyzing Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Free Report) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Acquisition N/A -102.69% 4.33% Progress Software 11.55% 38.69% 10.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pathfinder Acquisition and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software 0 1 5 0 2.83

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a consensus target price of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Pathfinder Acquisition.

Pathfinder Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pathfinder Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Acquisition and Progress Software”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Acquisition N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Progress Software $694.44 million 4.26 $70.20 million $1.87 36.84

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Acquisition.

Summary

Progress Software beats Pathfinder Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers. It also provides MOVEit, a managed file transfer software for managing and controlling the movement of sensitive files and securing them both at-rest and in-transit; DataDirect, a secure data connectivity tools for Relational, NoSQL, Big Data and SaaS data sources; WhatsUp Gold, a network infrastructure monitoring software providing complete visibility of all network devices, servers, virtual machines, and cloud and wireless environments to find and fix network problems; Flowmon, a network security and visibility product with automated response across hybrid cloud ecosystems; Corticon, a decision automation platform to transform user experiences by streamlining and automating complex business rules; MarkLogic, a data agility platform to connect data and metadata; and Semaphore, a Semantic AI platform. The company offers project management, implementation, custom software development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value added resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.