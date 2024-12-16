AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 261,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 379,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 6.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

