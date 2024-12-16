Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Update

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 795,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,845,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

