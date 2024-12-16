AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 996,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $130,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $290,655,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 977.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after buying an additional 1,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,897,000 after purchasing an additional 560,560 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $324.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $417.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on APP

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total value of $6,348,138.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total transaction of $32,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,688,365.50. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,896 shares of company stock worth $279,773,021 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.