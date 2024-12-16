ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $724.61 and last traded at $724.22. Approximately 364,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,446,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $718.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

ASML Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $284.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $709.10 and a 200 day moving average of $848.69.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

