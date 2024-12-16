Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

ASTH opened at $37.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,995,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,413,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health during the third quarter worth $39,398,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at $30,251,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astrana Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

