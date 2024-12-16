Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $84,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
