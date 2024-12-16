Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.46.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $89.51 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.89.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,818,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,335,000 after acquiring an additional 376,665 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after buying an additional 205,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

