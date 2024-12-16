Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99.81 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $99.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.48 or 0.00007044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00005675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106,390.56 or 1.00143633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00012531 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00052154 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,852,877 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 155,834,533.24233443 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.65644689 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 497 active market(s) with $89,700,333.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.