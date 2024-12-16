B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $9,486,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.48 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.27.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.