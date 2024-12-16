B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,151 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,615 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,920,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,222,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $91.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.