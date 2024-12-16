B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,468 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $43.17 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

