B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 31,596 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,596 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $41.36 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

