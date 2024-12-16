Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of BW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,349. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.70. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
