Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 90.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,469,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,349. The stock has a market cap of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.70. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading

