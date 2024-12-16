BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 920,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

BDORY traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 115,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,508. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

